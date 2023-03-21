Lowry (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, but he's expected to play, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lowry continues to battle knee soreness following a month-long absence, but it appears like the veteran point guard will continue to push through the pain so he can help Miami during the stretch run. He's appeared in four of the past five matchups, with his lone absence coming during the first half a back-to-back set, and is averaging 9.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 25.0 minutes during that stretch.