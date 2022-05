Lowry (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's Game 3 against Boston, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Lowry has missed Miami's last four games due to the hamstring issue, and while he did travel with the team to Boston ahead of Game 3, it's still unclear if he'll be available to take the court against the Celtics on Saturday. If he ultimately remains sidelined for Game 3, Gabe Vincent (hamstring) would likely draw another start in his place.