Lowry (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Lowry has played in the past two games but has struggled offensively, totaling 14 points, eight assists, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 50 minutes while shooting 5-for-17 from the field. It's unlikely he's fully healthy but could certainly continue playing through the issue.