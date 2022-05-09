Lowry reinjured his left hamstring during Sunday's Game 4 loss to the 76ers and is considered questionable to play in Tuesday's Game 5, Nick Freidell of ESPN reports. "We'll see," Lowry said when asked about his Game 5 status. "... Tough timing for a hamstring. I've never had a soft tissue [injury]. This goal is to be out there. So if you're asking if I'm gonna try and play, yes, I'll be trying to play Game 5."

It's unclear exactly when Lowry may have tweaked the hamstring, which kept him out of four games earlier in the playoffs, but he did return to the locker room during the second quarter. Lowry ultimately came back in and played much of the second half, but he was seated on the bench for the final nine minutes and 42 seconds of the game. The veteran finished with six points (3-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes of action. Speaking postgame, Lowry said that he does not anticipate undergoing another MRI, but he'll likely receive plenty of treatment over the next two days leading up to Tuesday night's tip. If Lowry is ultimately unable to play, Gabe Vincent would likely slide back into the lineup at point guard.