Lowry (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's Game 6 at Boston.

Lowry has played in each of the last three games after missing Games 1 and 2, but he's looked like a shell of himself, scoring just 14 total points on a combined 5-of-23 shooting. The veteran was especially bad in Wednesday's Game 5, finishing scoreless -- with some ugly-looking attempts -- in 25 minutes of action while also failing to record an assist or steal. Chances are, Lowry will continue to play through the strained hamstring, but if he struggles early on, it wouldn't be surprising if coach Erik Spoelstra is forced to go away from the 36-year-old.