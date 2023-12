Lowry (head) is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Lowry has missed the past two games for Miami and remains day-to-day. It's worth noting that he cleared all his concussion tests, and the Heat are calling his injury a contusion. If Lowry is unable to play, the Heat will likely let Tyler Herro run the bulk of their offense with R.J. Hampton playing just eight minutes in a start against the Jazz on Saturday.