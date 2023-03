Lowry (left knee soreness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Lowry returned from a 15-game absence Saturday and logged 36 minutes off the bench, but now he finds himself back on the injury report with the same ailment that forced him to spend so much time on the sidelines. It's unclear if he experienced a setback in his return, but managers will need to check back on his status closer to Monday's tip. If he can't give it a go, Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo will benefit.