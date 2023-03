Lowry (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets, Adam Lichtenstein of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lowry continues to deal with a sore left knee, but he's been able to suit up in the last two games despite the injury. He's appeared in five of Miami's last six matchups and has averaged 10.0 points, 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per game during that time.