Lowry (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game in Detroit.

Lowry sat out Saturday's game, as he's not yet been cleared for back-to-back sets, but now it appears there's a chance he could miss Sunday's game as well. With this game being the second of a back-to-back, the Heat won't host a shootaround, so Lowry will essentially be a game-time call. If he's not able to give it a go, Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo will benefit.