Lowry is questionable for Tuesday's Play-In matchup against Atlanta due to left knee soreness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Lowry has dealt with his left knee issue in recent weeks, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Tuesday after suiting up in Sunday's regular-season finale against Orlando. Over 11 appearances since the start of March, he's averaged 7.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game.