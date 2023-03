Lowry (knee) won't play in Friday's game versus the Cavaliers.

Despite hoping to return before the end of the regular season, Lowry will miss his 15th straight game Friday with left knee soreness. Gabe Vincent should continue to start in the veteran point guard's absence. Lowry's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Orlando, and there is some optimism he could be back on the floor within the next week.