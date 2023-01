Lowry (knee) will not play in Saturday's tilt against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Saturday marks Lowry's third consecutive absence due to soreness in his left knee. In his stead, Gabe Vincent will likely remain in the first unit, while Tyler Herro (Achilles) and Victor Oladipo are candidates to see expanded run. Lowry's next chance to play comes Monday in Atlanta.