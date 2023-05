Lowry will rejoin the reserves for Game 6, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lowry drew a spot start in Game 5 but managed just five points and two rebounds over 30 minutes. With Gabe Vincent (ankle) healthy and back in action, Lowry will be pushed back to his typical bench role in which he averaged 6.8 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds across 25.2 minutes per game from Games 1 through 4.