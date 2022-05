Lowry (hamstring) is listed as out for Tuesday's Game 1 against Boston.

As anticipated, Lowry will remain out for at least one more contest as he continues to battle the sore left hamstring that's plagued him for much of the postseason. This will be Lowry's seventh missed game since the start of the playoffs and his third consecutive absence. Expect Gabe Vincent (hamstring) to make another start at point guard in the veteran's absence.