Lowry (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

As of Monday afternoon, it seemed as though Lowry was hoping to play through the hamstring injury that's plagued him since Round 1, but after tweaking it in Game 4 on Sunday he'll miss at least one contest. This is, of course, a major loss for a Heat team that's struggled mightily over the last two games since Joel Embiid returned to action for the Sixers. Gabe Vincent (knee) will likely get the start at point guard in Lowry's place.