Lowry (knee) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Spurs.

While most of the Heat players saw upgrades to their statuses Saturday morning, Lowry went the other direction and will miss out on a good matchup versus a leaky Spurs defense. His absence, combined with Gabe Vincent (knee) still being sidelined, could open more ball-handling minutes for Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo. Lowry's next chance to return arrives Tuesday versus the Bulls.