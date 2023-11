Lowry has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs due to rest purposes, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat are playing the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday, so Lowry will miss his first game of the season despite not being on the team's initial injury report. Miami will be shorthanded in the backcourt Sunday with Tyler Herro (ankle) and Caleb Martin (knee) also out, so Dru Smith and Duncan Robinson could see plenty of run.