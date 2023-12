Lowry (soreness) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Warriors, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lowry has been downgraded from questionable to out Thursday due to general soreness. With Jimmy Butler (calf) still out, Tyler Herro figures to take over the majority of the playmaking duties against Golden State. Lowry's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Jazz.