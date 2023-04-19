Lowry (knee) said he's cleared to play in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Bucks and will have no minutes restriction, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Lowry will suit up for a second straight game despite being listed as questionable. The veteran point guard came off the bench in Game 1 and posted two points, three assists and one rebound in 18 minutes. However, with Tyler Herro (hand) unavailable moving forward, Lowry will presumably be asked to handle a larger role and may even move into the starting lineup.