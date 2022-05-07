Lowry totaled zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Friday's 99-79 loss to the 76ers.

Lowry returned to the starting lineup following a four-game absence due to a hamstring injury, but the veteran point guard looked hesitant offensively and turned in his third scoreless outing of the season. The return of Joel Embiid has shifted the momentum after it looked like the Heat would run away with the series, so Miami will need Lowry at his best if they hope to avoid returning home tied 2-2.