Lowry ended Saturday's 117-109 victory over the Hawks with 17 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes.

Lowry struggled offensively in the opening weeks of the season, but it seems he's turning a corner after putting up 17 points in back-to-back games. The veteran floor general needs to keep this scoring pace up to remain valuable in fantasy since he's also averaging 5.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest.