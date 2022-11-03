Lowry finished with 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 victory over the Kings.

Lowry led the way in scoring for the Heat to open the game, scoring 12 points in the first quarter on 4-of-5 shooting. After missing his first field goal attempt of the contest, the Heat point guard went on to knock down six consecutive shots and finished the first half with 17 points. Lowry also came up big for Miami in the fourth quarter, dishing out three assists in the period, including one to Max Strus for three to put the Heat up 103-99 with 1:43 left in the game. It was Lowry's first game of the season with 20 or more points and he'll look to keep that momentum going into Friday night's matchup against the Pacers in Indiana.