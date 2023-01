Lowry (knee) will be available for Wednesday's game versus the Pelicans.

Lowry figures to resume his starting point guard duties in his return, sending Gabe Vincent back to a bench role. The veteran is averaging 13.1 points, 5.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 35.0 minutes per game in his 36 appearances but is posting his worst efficiency from the field (39.8 percent) and from beyond the arc (33.6 percent) since 2009.