Lowry notched 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 victory over the Bulls. He also registered zero turnovers.

Lowry protected the rock while bringing his brand of two-way grittiness to a contest that was tight throughout the second half. He's been a streaky shooter thus far, but Lowry is canning a career-best 43.9 percent of 4.9 threes per game through 25 games this season.