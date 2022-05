Head coach Erik Spoelstra said Thursday that Lowry (hamstring) is expected to be available for Friday's Game 6 against Boston, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Lowry is still officially listed as questionable for Friday, but Spoelstra indicated that all of the Heat players that played in Game 5 would likely be available again for Game 6. Each player's status will be officially determined closer to game time, but at this point it appears that Lowry is on track to play.