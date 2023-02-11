Lowry (knee) won't make his return until after the All-Star break, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Coach Erik Spoelstra indicated Saturday that Victor Oladipo (ankle) is the only injured Heat player with a realistic chance of returning before the break, essentially ruling Lowry out for the remaining three games of the first half. Gabe Vincent (ankle) should continue to start in his stead, while Lowry will turn his sights toward Feb. 24 versus the Bucks for his next opportunity to return.