Lowry (knee) won't take the floor Thursday versus the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lowry joins a bevy of Heat players who won't take the floor, likely leaving the team as a significant underdog in the first of back-to-back games against the Bucks on Thursday and Saturday. Lowry was listed as questionable prior to the previous game before being ruled out, so this represents a step in the wrong direction. Look for Gabe Vincent to start and receive a heavy workload again in Lowry's place.