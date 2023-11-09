Lowry finished Wednesday's 108-102 victory over the Grizzlies with 17 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 35 minutes.

Lowry bounced back from five straight games with single-digit scoring numbers and delivered his best outing of the season by a wide margin, posting season-high numbers across the board and finishing just one assist shy of a triple-double. Lowry holds a secondary role in the offensive scheme and should be Miami's third-best option in a best-case scenario behind Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, but he's still more than capable of putting up strong performances from time to time.