Lowry logged 18 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists, four blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 108-101 win over New York in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Lowry played 30 minutes off the bench, putting together arguably his best game of the playoffs. While the four blocks are certainly an added bonus, the points and assists are exactly what the team needs from him on a consistent basis moving forward. Jimmy Butler suffered an ankle injury in the victory, and should he be forced to miss time, Lowry would likely step into a larger role, both as a player and a leader.