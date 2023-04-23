Lowry contributed 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 121-99 victory over the Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

After scoring just seven total points over the first two games of the opening-round series, Lowry finished third on the team in that department Saturday behind Jimmy Butler, who scored 30 before leaving with a lower body injury, and Duncan Robinson (20). Over the last three games, the veteran point guard has averaged 7.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 21.3 minutes.

