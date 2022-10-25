Lowry posted seven points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes during Monday's 98-90 loss to Toronto.

After finishing with at least 17 points and six assists in back-to-back contests, Lowry fell flat against his former team. The veteran point guard's offensive inconsistencies have become more frequent since joining Miami, but he's still a solid producer when he's at his best. Across four appearances this season, Lowry is averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35.3 minutes.