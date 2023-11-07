Lowry logged five points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 108-107 victory over the Lakers.

Lowry is clearly past his prime and is not contributing enough, particularly in the scoring category, to be a factor in most fantasy formats outside of deeper leagues since he's averaging 5.4 points per game while shooting 40 percent from the field. That said, he can still have value in category-based formats since he's putting up 4.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest as well.