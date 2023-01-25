Lowry closed Tuesday's 98-95 win over the Celtics with two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds and eight assists in 29 minutes.

Lowry couldn't step up in the absence of Jimmy Butler (back), though his eight assists to two turnovers provided value. Still, fantasy managers who enjoyed Lowry's early-season performances are starting to be weighed down by his recent struggles. Over the veteran's past 10 appearances, he's averaged just 7.0 points on 38/23/80 shooting, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 28.3 minutes.