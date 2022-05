Lowry logged 15 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 loss to Boston in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The veteran contributed across the board in this loss, but he wasn't sharp from the field and needed 12 shots to score 15 points. Lowry had quite a few injury issues throughout the playoffs and averaged just 7.8 points with 4.7 assists per game in the postsesaon.