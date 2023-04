Lowry registered 33 points (11-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 116-105 play-in game loss to Atlanta.

Lowry posted a game-leading scoring total while leading Miami in threes made and leading the Heat second unit in minutes played, shots made and assists in Tuesday's loss. Lowry, who recorded his highest scoring total in a Heat uniform, reached the 30-point mark for the first time this season.