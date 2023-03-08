Lowry (knee) remains out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, but the Heat are optimistic he'll return before the end of the regular season and possibly within the next week, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The timeline provided in the report is far from definitive, so the Heat are seemingly content to continue updating Lowry's status on a game-by-game basis rather than offering up a clear target date for his return. Lowry, who hasn't played since Feb. 2 due to left knee soreness, had been dealing with lingering pain for the last few months and saw his performance suffer prior to being sidelined. In 44 appearances this season, Lowry is averaging 12.0 points and 5.3 assists per game -- his lowest marks since the 2012-13 season and 2009-10 season, respectively -- while shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range.