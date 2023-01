Lowry posted four points (2-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 102-101 loss to the Nets.

Lowry once again struggled to find his shooting touch, as he shot only 20.0 percent from the field and failed to connect on a triple. He's hit only 31.1 percent of his field goals and 19.4 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc over his last six contests.