Lowry (hand) has been upgraded to questionable and will warm up with the intention of playing, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Lowry was initially listed as doubtful due to a hand injury that caused him to miss back-to-back games before he returned Sunday versus Charlotte. He played 26 minutes but was held scoreless during the first half of Miami's back-to-back set, so even if he's cleared to play, the veteran point guard may have some restrictions.