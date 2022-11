Lowry had 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3PT, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, and eight assists over 35 minutes during Monday's 110-107 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Lowry had a nice night from beyond the arc, falling just one triple shy of his season high which came Oct. 26, also against Portland. The veteran point guard has also been meshing well with his teammates on the offensive end of late, averaging 6.6 assists over his last seven games.