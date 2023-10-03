Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was non-committal Tuesday about Lowry being the team's starting point guard entering the regular season, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After returning from an extended absence due to a knee injury in late March of last season, Lowry made his final 11 appearances of the regular season off the bench while the Heat stuck with Gabe Vincent as their starting point guard. Though Vincent signed with the Lakers in the offseason and wasn't directly replaced, Lowry looks as though he may have to fend off Tyler Herro for the starting gig at point guard. Herro has seen the majority of his minutes at shooting guard throughout his career, but if the Heat are comfortable with his playmaking and ability to initiate the offense, he could end up manning the point while Lowry comes off the bench and Josh Richardson likely settles into a starting role on the wing. Before settling on a starting point guard for opening night, expect Spoelstra to experiment with different lineup configurations during the preseason.