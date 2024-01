Lowry (hand) is doubtful for Monday's matchup against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lowry missed two games with a sprained left hand but played 26 minutes in Sunday's 104-87 win over the Hornets. However, he may still be dealing with some discomfort and looks poised to miss the second half of the Heat's back-to-back set. His presumed absence could lead to more minutes for Josh Richardson, Caleb Martin and other backcourt playmakers.