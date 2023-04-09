Lowry (knee) is available to play Sunday against the Magic.

Injuries have plagued Lowry during the last few months, but the veteran floor general will participate in the season finale. However, head coach Erik Spoelstra said Lowry and other starters will see a reduced workload, per Will Manso of Local 10 Miami. As such, don't expect Lowry to see heavy minutes in this one, especially since Miami will play against the Hawks on Tuesday in the Play-In Tournament. Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo should experience an uptick in playing time as a result.