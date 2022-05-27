Lowry (hamstring) will play and start Friday's Game 6 against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lowry has been awful in the past three games while playing through a hamstring injury. He's just 5-of-23 from the field for 14 points and eight assists, plus seven turnovers. Still, coach Erik Spoelstra may go down with the ship on this one. At the very least, Lowry will be getting his usual start. If he continues to struggle, Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin could see heavier workloads in the second half.