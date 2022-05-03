Lowry (hamstring) will not play in Wednesday's Game 2 against the 76ers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lowry missed the final two games of Miami's first-round series against Atlanta, as well as Monday's Game 1 against Philly, so this will be his fourth consecutive absence as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. The Heat appear to be handling the veteran's status on a game-to-game basis, so he should be considered questionable for Friday's Game 3 in Philadelphia. Expect Gabe Vincent to make another start in Lowry's place Wednesday.