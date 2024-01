Lowry (hand) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic.

As expected, Lowry has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a second consecutive game after spraining his left hand during Monday's win over the Rockets. With Jimmy Butler (toe) and Tyler Herro (shoulder) also sidelined, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez should continue to see increased usage versus Orlando.