Lowry has been ruled out for Monday's game against Minnesota due to general soreness.

Lowry will miss his first game since Nov. 12. Josh Richardson is a candidate to move into the starting lineup in Lowry's absence, but Tyler Herro has also been cleared to suit up for the first time since Nov. 8 and figures to absorb some of Lowry's usage. Lowry's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Orlando.