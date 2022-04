Lowry (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 4 against the Heat, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lowry left Friday's Game 3 loss due to a hamstring injury and wasn't able to practice Saturday, so the point guard's absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. In his place, Gabe Vincent (toe), Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin (ankle) should see increased run. It's also possible Victor Oladipo -- who hasn't played yet in the series -- could enter the mix while Lowry is sidelined.