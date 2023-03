Coach Erik Spoelstra said Friday that Lowry (knee) is out for Saturday's game versus the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Lowry will miss both legs of the Heat's back-to-back on Friday and Saturday due to left knee soreness. Gabe Vincent should remain in the starting lineup in his absence. Lowry hasn't played since Feb. 2, but his next chance to suit up will be Monday's matchup with Atlanta.