Lowry won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Spurs, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

There hasn't been an indication that Lowry is dealing with an injury, so he's likely sitting out Friday's matchup for rest purposes. It's not yet clear whether he'll begin the regular season as Miami's starting point guard, but his next chance to prove his case during the preseason will be Sunday against the Grizzlies.