Heat's KZ Okpala: Absent from practice Sunday
Okpala (illness) didn't practice Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Okpala has been dealing with the flu recently. As a result, the second-round pick missed Friday's preseason finale and now practice Sunday. As a result, the rookie will likely be a game-time call for the season opener Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
